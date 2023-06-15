Iran president rails against US during Nicaragua visit

Many top figures in Ortega’s government also face U.S. sanctions for crushing dissent and imprisoning or exiling opponents

Raisi shakes hands with Nicolas Maduro, as he receives the Order of Libertador y Libertadora de Primera Clase. Pic/AP

In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hardline president met on Tuesday with his Nicaraguan counterpart, President Nicolás Maduro, and railed against a theme both leaders have in common: US sanctions. President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Nicaragua is his second stop, after Venezuela. He is also scheduled to visit Cuba, Iran’s other ally in the region.

Speaking at a joint appearance in Managua with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Raisi said, “The US wanted to paralyse our people with threats and sanctions, but it hasn’t been able to do so.” His tour of allied nations in Latin America comes amid rising tensions with the administration of President Joe Biden.

Many top figures in Ortega’s government also face U.S. sanctions for crushing dissent and imprisoning or exiling opponents.

