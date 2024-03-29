Artistry is more important: Camila

Camila Cabello feels she has evolved as an artiste in the recent years, and her evolution is reflected in her new album

Popstar Camila Cabello has talked about how she has adopted a new approach to her music ahead of releasing her new album, C, XOXO. Cabello told Zane Lowe on a show: “I’ve always been just like a song-based artiste. I heard Charli [XCX] say the other day, it’s like artistry is more important than songs. I was always [of] the opposite mentality. I [believed] everything is about the song. It was isolated from the name or who did it or whatever, it was about how this four-minute piece of music sounds.”

She feels she has evolved as an artiste in the recent years, and her evolution is reflected in her new album. “In this process, what you’re hearing is kind of an undiluted version of my creative process.” The Havana hitmaker added: “Before, I loved working with co-writers. It’s fun, but this time around I think the kind of projects that I want to make only works when there’s no other co-writers, and it’s just me honing in on the craft.”

