Camila Cabello on getting back with Shawn Mendes Should not have tried so hard to make it work
Camila Cabello on getting back with Shawn Mendes: 'Should not have tried so hard to make it work'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 12:57 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Singer Camila Cabello has talked about why she will not get back together with her former partner and singer Shawn Mendes

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Singer Camila Cabello has talked about why she will not get back together with her former beau and singer Shawn Mendes. Cabello had appeared on the latest episode of 'Call Her Daddy' and spoke candidly about her thoughts on reconciling with an ex.


Cabello not only spoke about her “impulsive” qualities that have led her to reach back out to former boyfriends, she opened up about briefly reuniting with Mendes in spring 2023, two years after they called off their romance in 2021, reports people.com.


“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” the “Havana” singer said on the podcast of reconciling with former flames, saying that she finds it “helpful.” “I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” Cabello said. “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that."


"Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’ building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

“I opted for that route,” she continued, alluding to how she and Mendes got back together for a period last year.“ It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.” Cabello also talked about why she and Mendes decided to call it quits the second time around.

“You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right,” she said. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that, It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

She added, “I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.” The two sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together at Coachella last April.

