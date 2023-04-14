From Diljit Dosanjh to Raveena Aurora, the desi performers of Coachella 2023

The mood is all set for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. With an extensive lineup of performers, Coachella will be experiencing the desi touch of India this year at its fullest! The festival will witness Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh, Raveena Aurora, Jai Paul and B.R.E.E.D - Ritesh D'Souza and Tara Mae

The mood is all set for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Held in Indio, California at the Empire Polo Club, Coachella is one of the most recognised music festivals, with fans and celebrities flaunting their boho chic outfits. Like every year, Coachella is bound to have an extensive lineup this year as well with some of the most famours pop-artists like Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and the list goes on and on.

But what's different about this year's line-up? Well, Coachella will be experiencing the desi touch of India at its fullest! The festival will witness Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh, Raveena Aurora, Jai Paul and B.R.E.E.D - Ritesh D'Souza and Tara Mae. Let us take a look these musicians more closely.

1) Diljit Dosanjh

Making his way through Pollywood, Diljit Dosanjh has become one of the most recognised artist today, entering the Social 50 chart by Billboard in 2020. Being a multi-faceted artist, Diljit is a singer, actor, film producer and television personality. Till date, Dosanjh has released 13 studio albums, one extended plays and over 40 singles in his musical career. His 11th album named G.O.A.T has established its position in the top 20 in the Canadian Album charts.

2) Jai Paul

Born and raised in England, Jai paul is a songwriter, record producer and recording artist of Indian descent. Paul became an internet sensation with his demo recording 'BTSTU' which caught the eye of several recording companies and eventually led him to sign with XL Recordings. The recording was also sampled by iconic pop stars Drake and Beyonce. His presence at Coachella this year will mark his first ever live performance.

3) Raveena Aurora

With an eccentric maximalist style of art, inspired by Bollywood and Indian culture, Raveena Aurora became the first woman of Indian origin to perform at Coachella back in 2022. Raveena will be gracing the festival this year as well and we can expect a cover of a Bollywood song in her own R&B twist, considering her cover of 'Dum Maro Dum' in her last year's performance.

4) B.R.E.E.D - Ritesh D'Souza and Tara Mae

Ritesh Perpetua D'Souza aka DJ Nasha took the music scene by storm with his B'wood-meets-electronica tracks in the '90s but later moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to provide an international stage for his music. in 2014, he released his album 'Binate' that charted Beatport and iTunes. In 2015, Ritesh became the first ever Indian to perform at Coachella along with L.A based classically trained pianist Tara Mae. B.R.E.E.D also made its appearance in 2022 with Raveena Aurora Aurora and is all set for the stage this year as well.