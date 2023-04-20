Aziz Ansari returns to direct comedy

Aziz Ansari will be making his comeback with the upcoming comedy movie

Aziz Ansari is set to debut as a director with the comedy, Good Fortune. The Lionsgate offering will be written and directed by Ansari, who will also star in it, along with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, as per reports in The Hollywood Reporter. Principal photography begins next month in Los Angeles.

Ansari’s last comedic drama, Being Mortal, was indefinitely suspended over complaints about actor Bill Murray’s inappropriate behaviour on set. Ansari himself took a break from Hollywood after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in 2018. He returned to film and television with Master of None: Moments in Love, and his stand-up special, Nightclub Comedian.

