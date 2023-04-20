Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Aziz Ansari returns to direct comedy

Aziz Ansari returns to direct comedy

Updated on: 20 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Aziz Ansari will be making his comeback with the upcoming comedy movie

Aziz Ansari returns to direct comedy

Aziz Ansari

Listen to this article
Aziz Ansari returns to direct comedy
x
00:00

Aziz Ansari is set to debut as a director with the comedy, Good Fortune. The Lionsgate offering will be written and directed by Ansari, who will also star in it, along with Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, as per reports in The Hollywood Reporter. Principal photography begins next month in Los Angeles.


Ansari’s last comedic drama, Being Mortal, was indefinitely suspended over complaints about actor Bill Murray’s inappropriate behaviour on set. Ansari himself took a break from Hollywood after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in 2018. He returned to film and television with Master of None: Moments in Love, and his stand-up special, Nightclub Comedian.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK