Back in time! Singer Holly Petrie to pay tribute to veteran musicians Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan

British singer Holly Petrie revisits the work of Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan at city gig

Holly Petrie

Brit-based singer Holly Petrie will serenade fans at the city’s NCPA today while paying tribute to veteran musicians Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. Petrie will take the audience on a journey through popular music history, narrating the tale of the evolution of R&B, funk, and soul music.

Also Read: Remembering Ray Charles: How 'the genius' made music his own



Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan

“I’ve always been influenced by their music. One of the first songs I heard belonged to Stevie. I discovered Chaka’s music in college, [and I] became obsessed. The contrast between their vocal styles really suits me. The [amalgamation of] Chaka Khan’s vocal attitude and Stevie’s musicality is something [I can deliver]. The way Stevie structures chords and melodies have served as an influence for the artistes that came after him. One of the songs I am doing is I was made to love her. Chaka created a cover of it in her album. And [people] have covered these songs later. When your songs have been covered by musicians that come after you, you know you are influential,” says Petrie.

Asserting that Khan’s musicality and ability to “bring a song to life” would have been among the reasons behind Wonder’s desire to frequently collaborate with her, Petrie says that a significant chunk of her act will include songs that they have both been associated with. “We will include the songs, We can work out and I was made to love him. Stevie did a version of We can work out in the ’60s, and Chaka made her version later. We will also do Chaka’s version of I feel for you. Their music was so special. What do I do is a nine-minute-long track, and only has him jamming and scatting. It is such a pleasure to listen to.”