Backstreet Boys sing their heart out for Mumbai despite the heat, say 'You guys have made it hot in here'

Global pop stars Backstreet Boys returned to India after 13 years to perform in Mumbai for the first time, singing all their hit songs from Everybody to Incomplete and Shape of My Heart. Fans couldn't stop cheering for the band.

The Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai for the first time on Thursday as part of the DNA World Tour. Photo credit: RVR16

Exciting, euphoric, exhilarating and nostalgic – Backstreet Boys' maiden performance in Mumbai was all this and more. Braving the peak summer heat in Mumbai, the five-member act took to the stage in the entertainment capital of India for the very first time on Thursday. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are in India for a two-city tour, heading to Delhi right after their Mumbai gig.

Backstreet Boys came back to India 13 years after their first performance in Delhi. And the Mumbai audience welcomed them with loud cheers, singing along to their hit tracks from the ‘90s as well as the latest album, DNA. The members kept up their energy despite sweating buckets on stage in their tour outfits that included leather jackets and long coats, which were absolutely not suitable for the Indian summer.

“Someone should have warned us it is going to be so hot here,” Nick said in the middle of their set. “But do you know why it is hot? It’s not the weather, it’s because of every single one of you out there. You guys made it hot in here. I shouldn’t have worn a jacket, I am going to take it off just for a second,” he added.

Nick continued, “Mumbai, how you’re feeling tonight? I can’t believe my eyes right now, is this for real? Does this mean you still love the Backstreet Boys? This is the second time that the Backstreet Boys have been in India, and we have been waiting to come to Mumbai for a very long time. We love you so much, we had no idea that we had this many Backstreet Boys fans. But now we see it, we believe it. You don’t mind if we come back again, right?”

The Backstreet Boys have been active for 30 years. During their performance, they talked about how they wanted to stay together for another 30 years and keep performing, even if they cannot dance anymore.

Their concert set was a mix of their old and new songs. They performed old hits like Incomplete, Show Me The Meaning, Shape of My Heart, Everybody and The One.

BookMyShow, along with Live Nation, brought the DNA World Tour to the country, after travelling across the globe for five years. The ‘larger than life’ performance spanning over 2 hours and 33 songs at the Jio World Garden had ‘Everybody’ moving, grooving and humming along to their all-time favourites. Spotted cheering amongst the crowds were celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes, Natasha Dalal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Malaika Arora, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, and Meezan Jaaferi, to name a few.