Mumbai hotel staff dance to Backstreet Boys' hit song to welcome the superstars to India

The Backstreet Boys members got a pleasant surprise as they landed in India as they were welcomed by hotel staff members dancing to their hit song Everybody.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter shared a video of the Mumbai hotel staff dancing to welcome the band

Iconic boyband Backstreet Boys are on their second trip to India, and the global superstars received the best welcome in Mumbai that they probably could have hoped for. Landing in India in the wee hours on Wednesday, the stars were welcomed by the paparazzi and fans at the Mumbai airport. But a bigger surprise was waiting for them at the hotel they are staying.

As the members arrived at the hotel, the staff members were seen performing to their iconic hit 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)', which is the perfect song to describe their return to India. The five-member act had performed in India for the first time 13 years ago.

Band member Nick Carter shared a video of the hotel staff dancing at the entry. "We just arrived at the hotel here in Mumbai. This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career, where the hotel staff is dancing, with a dope remix," Carter says in the video. "What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world," he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

"We Indians know how to welcome our guests ð..welcome to India BSB," read one comment on the video. "Waiting for you Nick!! Welcome to India," said another fan.

BookMyShow, along with Live Nation, has brought the world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour to the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023. Celebrating 30 glorious years of a band that has continued to stay relevant in the music industry with a growing fanbase and an evergreen legacy that never goes out style, the DNA World Tour forays into the country after five years of travelling across the world to houseful shows and ecstatic audiences.