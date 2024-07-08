'Barbie' is pregnant! Margot Robbie expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child. The duo who tied the knot in 2016, met on the set of 'Suite Francaise'.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley Pic/AFP

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, who’ve been married for over seven years are all set to welcome their first child. According to a report by People magazine, the 34-year-old Australian actress is pregnant. Robbie and her husband tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016.


The duo met on the set of the World War II drama 'Suite Francaise', where he was an assistant director, in 2013. While talking to a major publication, Robbie said, "My husband and I were roommates before we were even dating, so I'm kind of living with my roommate and it's awesome. We lived with a bunch of people and now we're just living [as] the two of us, so we feel very grown up now."


Last month, Ackerley, praised his wife and said that the pair spends "24 hours a day" together.


“It’s seamless,” Ackerley said when asked how they separate business and pleasure. 

“We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Adding that he “feels like an honourary Aussie” and that “Margot feels like an honorary Brit,” Ackerley said the duo only argues over “whether Tim Tams or Penguins are better,” referring to snacks from their respective home countries.

He also joked in the interview that he wished “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and England.

Robbie, fresh off the triumph of her Barbie movie success, is set to bring another beloved classic to the silver screen with a live-action adaptation of 'Monopoly.' The actress and producer, along with her LuckyChap partners Josey McNamara and husband Tom Ackerley, are spearheading the project under their production banner. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson expressed his confidence in the collaboration, and said, "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap." The sentiment was echoed by LuckyChap, who described 'Monopoly' as "a top property," emphasising its enduring appeal across generations.

Robbie will also produce and star in a still-to-be-titled Ocean's 11 film that will reunite her on the big screen with her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling. Her publicist revealed in May that the project is "an original Ocean's film set in the '60s.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

