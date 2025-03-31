'Basic Instinct' actor Denis Arndt passes away at 86

Arndt's screen career began in the 1970s, with appearances in popular TV shows such as 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'CSI,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'

Tony Award-nominated veteran actor Denis Arndt passed away at the age of 86.

According to Deadline, his family confirmed his passing in an obituary, remembering him as a talented and passionate individual who lived life to the fullest.

Arndt's remarkable career spanned over five decades, with notable performances on stage and screen.

Born on February 23, 1939, in Issaquah, Washington, Arndt served as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, earning two Purple Hearts.

As per Deadline, after the war, he began his acting career in Seattle, eventually moving to regional theater and later, Broadway.

His regional theater credits include productions at the Seattle Rep, Arizona Theatre Company, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where he performed title roles in 'King Lear' and 'Coriolanus.'

In 2017, Arndt received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Alex in Simon Stephens' 'Heisenberg,' opposite Mary-Louise Parker.

Arndt's screen career began in the 1970s, with appearances in popular TV shows such as 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'CSI,' and 'Grey's Anatomy.'

He also had notable film roles, including the iconic interrogation scene in 'Basic Instinct' (1992) and a part in 'Undisputed' (2002) alongside Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames.

In their heartfelt obituary, Arndt's family remembered him as a charismatic and passionate individual who lived life on his own terms.

"In his own way, Dad lived his life as a full and generous performance... His legacy, both on and off stage, will live on in the hearts of family, friends, and community members."

As per Deadline, Arndt's family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, people follow their passion and live life to the fullest, as he did.

