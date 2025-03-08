Baywatch actress and David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach passes away

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Baywatch actress and David Hasselhoffs ex wife Pamela Bach passes away

Updated on: 08 March,2025 09:24 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

American actor Pamela Bach, best known for her roles in Baywatch and other television shows, passed away on Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles

Picture Courtesy/Pamela Hasselhoff's Instagram account

American actor Pamela Bach, best known for her roles in Baywatch and other television shows, passed away on Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles, Variety reported. The actress was 62.


According to the publication, her death was due to suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as confirmed by the county medical examiner.



Hours after her death, her ex-husband, actor David Hasselhoff, took to his X account to share a statement that read, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Pamela Bach's final Instagram post, dated December 31, 2024, featured a New Year's message to her fans

"As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," David Hasselhoff's ex-wife captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a Christmas tree, as well as sweet footage of the little one", read her last post on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Pamela Hasselhoff (@pamelabachhasselhoff)

Bach started her career as a child actor in 1973 with a guest role on The Young and the Restless. She gained popularity in the 1990s after appearing in Baywatch, where she played multiple roles across 14 episodes.

Her connection to Baywatch became more significant after she married the show's lead actor, David Hasselhoff, in 1989. The two met in the mid-1980s when Bach made a guest appearance on Knight Rider. They were married for 16 years before divorcing in 2006. The couple had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Apart from Baywatch, Bach also made guest appearances on popular shows like Cheers, Baywatch Nights, Castle Rock, and The Fall Guy.

Born on October 16, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bach began her career as a model before attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. She later gained international attention by competing on the U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

The actress is survived by her daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

