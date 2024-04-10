Ben Affleck's daughter comes out as transgender, introduces new name - watch viral video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose came out as transgender at the latter's father's memorial service.

Fin and Ben Affleck Pic/X

‘Justice League’ star Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Rose has come out as transgender. The 15-year-old introduced their new name Fin at the memorial service of their mother and actress Jennifer Garner’s father William John Garner. Held at a church in West Virginia, Fin was seen sporting a buzz cut with a black tuxedo. A viral video shows them saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.”

The ‘Argo’ star and director shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Fin, and Samuel - and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2005. Sadly, their union came to an end in 2015, and Ben entered a treatment facility for alcohol addiction two years later. After completing his stint, he thanked Jennifer for supporting him and caring for their kids while he was in rehab. The couple officially filed for divorce shortly afterward, ending rumours of a reconciliation.

Ben is currently married to singer and actor Jennifer Lopez. It was in 2001 when the couple met on the sets of ‘Gigli’ and their romance blossomed from there, including a proposal but ended in 2003. The two started dating again in 2021. In 2022, Lopez announced their second engagement, 20 years after the first proposal. They tied the knot in July 2022.

Last week, the '13 Going on 30' actor revealed on Instagram that her father peacefully passed away at the age of 85. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her father's life with "gratitude" for his "gentle demeanour and quiet strength."

Garner reminisced about cherished memories, including his mischievous smile and unwavering support as a devoted "girl dad."

Garner expressed her feelings, saying, "We were with him, singing 'Amazing Grace' as he left us." Despite the inevitability of his passing due to his age and the healthy life he led, the 'Juno' actor acknowledged the unavoidable grief that accompanies such loss.

Acknowledging the invaluable care provided by healthcare workers during her father's final months, Garner expressed appreciation for their efforts in extending his time with loved ones. She shared heartfelt anecdotes and included heartwarming photos capturing their bond, from shared picnics to family portraits.

Garner also shared a clip of the commercial she appeared in with William in 2016.

In a touching conclusion, Garner honoured her father's legacy and thanked supporters for their love and condolences.

