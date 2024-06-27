Breaking News
Maharashtra govt decides to handover NEET case to CBI
Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal bars, pubs
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Maharashtra: Six booked by Thane Police for duping flat buyers of Rs 80 lakh
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Black Panther Update Letitia Wright indicates lot coming up on Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Panther Update: Letitia Wright indicates ‘lot coming up’ on Marvel Cinematic Universe

Updated on: 27 June,2024 10:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

When questioned further about 'Black Panther 3', Leticia Wright responded, “There’s a lot to -- a lot coming up.”

Black Panther Update: Letitia Wright indicates ‘lot coming up’ on Marvel Cinematic Universe

Letitia Wright Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Black Panther Update: Letitia Wright indicates ‘lot coming up’ on Marvel Cinematic Universe
x
00:00

Actress Letitia Wright, who portrays Shuri in ‘Black Panther’, and who took over the eponymous superhero role from her late co-star Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', has hinted at her character’s return.


When asked about Shuri appearing in the upcoming 'Avengers' movie on 'The View', Wright said: “Let’s just say... I would like to continue with Shuri.”


“She’s one of my favourite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her.”


When questioned further about 'Black Panther 3', Wright responded, “There’s a lot to -- a lot coming up.”

Last year, the actor shared that she thought 'Black Panther 3' was “already in the works.”

Wright added at the time, “You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it."

"We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and (director) Ryan (Coogler) needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

Marvel has not yet announced 'Black Panther 3'.

Movies on the MCU's upcoming theatrical slate include 'Deadpool and Wolverine', 'Thunderbolts', 'Captain America: Brave New World', and 'The Fantastic Four'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Black Panther 2 Entertainment News hollywood news hollywood film review

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK