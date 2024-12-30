Breaking News
Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Two brothers killed over money dispute by relatives in Nagpur; four held
Big boost to India's future space missions: PSLV-C60 lifts off with SpaDeX space
Was threatened by cops to confess: Accused in Baba Siddique murder case
New Year: Traffic Police issues traffic advisory for motorists in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Blake Livelys lawsuit against Justin Baldoni sparks controversy over leaked text messages

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni sparks controversy over leaked text messages

Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Owner of firm that represented Justin Baldoni outs herself as the source of the bombshell texts procured by Blake Lively amid ongoing harassment case

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni sparks controversy over leaked text messages

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni sparks controversy over leaked text messages
x
00:00

Days after American actor Blake Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in a case that is now being termed as among the most defining ones on sexual harassment coming out of the Hollywood industry, questions were raised about the methods that Lively took to secure the texts messages of Baldoni and his team that she used in her complaint. The bombshell texts that point to an alleged ‘smear campaign’ against her, it is now being revealed, were sourced from a phone belonging to Baldoni’s former publicist Jennifer Abel, who subsequently quit her past job.


According to The Los Angeles Times, Stephanie Jones, the founder of Jonesworks, which was previously representing Baldoni and his production company, outed herself as the source of the damaging communications in a lawsuit she filed on December 24. She disavows involvement in the campaign.  


In the interim, Baldoni’s team has vowed to bring out “the truth”, and has threatened to lodge a countersuit against Lively in 2025. The countersuit will reportedly claim that the text messages in question have been presented out of context and that Lively’s team planted stories to smear his reputation. Despite not outright confirming the countersuit, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman warned that the contents of it would ‘shock everyone’. “I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative,” he reportedly told Deadline.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

blake lively hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK