Book Club actress Jane Fonda reveals her fitness routine at the age of 87

Jane Fonda. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Jane Fonda has revealed that her fitness regimen has remained the same over the years however the pace is slower.

The 87-year-old star told people.com: "I essentially do everything I used to do, just slower. I used to be a runner, but now I love walking. I love being outdoors in the woods, especially up and down hills.”

For Fonda, mixing up how she stays in perfect shape is important.

"I work out every day, so it is important to mix up the way I move. I alternate days doing upper body and lower body work for strength. I also find some way to get cardio in. Walking outside is one of my favorite ways to do so," she says.

Fonda has been a longtime fitness lover, dating back to the early 1980s, when she released her first exercise video, Jane Fonda's Workout, which was inspired by her best-selling book, Jane Fonda's Workout Book.

Looking back at the influence of her popular tapes, Fonda said: "I had no idea my videos were going to become such a phenomenon."

"When I was starting out, there weren’t many rigorous forms of exercise available to women," she continues.

"I learned the basic workout from a charismatic teacher named Leni Kasden in the '70s."

"After the videos came out, I'd get amazing letters from around the world. One was from a young woman in the Peace Corps in Guatemala who did the exercises in her mud hut," added Fonda.

"Another woman said she looked in the mirror as she was brushing her teeth and noticed new muscles in her arms. She wrote that it made her feel empowered, and that day she went to work and stood up to her handsy boss for the first time."

