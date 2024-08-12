Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in an ugly legal battle for a while now, and it turns out Ines de Ramon wants to bring them to a truce

While Brad Pitt’s professional career continues to thrive, with him now gearing up for his film 'F1', his personal life is a tumultuous journey at the moment. While he is in a happy relationship with jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, he is also fighting an ugly legal battle with wife Angelina Jolie over some disputed property and many other issues. A part of this world is also the six children that Pitt shares with Jolie and the stories about them that have been surfacing online. Now it turns out that Ines wants to find common ground in all this turmoil and bring peace between the former couple so that they can all live a more sorted life.

According to reports, Ines de Ramon wants to hear out Angelina Jolie and see how she could help bring peace between the two. She knows Brad Pitt loves his children and doesn't want to distance him from them at any cost. So now she wants to declare a truce and move on peacefully with their lives so everyone can live in harmony. Read on to know everything you should about this situation.

According to a source who spoke to 'OK' magazine, Ines de Ramon is ready to do her best to convince Brad Pitt to give Angelina Jolie whatever she wants. “Ines’ loyalty is obviously with Brad, but she’s savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story. Pitt and Ines have been dating for over a year now. She’s prepared to hear Angie out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to finally end their ongoing war.”

This is, however, not the first time that reports have claimed that Ines de Ramon wants to meet Angelina Jolie and have a conversation. The last time these reports surfaced, they were refuted by a spokesperson. But this time, we even know her motive. “Brad is very much in love with Ines and wants to make her happy. She knows that and is prepared to use that to help them declare a truce,” the source further alleged.

Previous reports have claimed that Brad Pitt was planning to marry Ines de Ramon and start a family with her soon. Stay tuned to 'Mid Day' for more information.