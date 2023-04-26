Brad Pitt to race in British Grand Prix for Formula One movie

'Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July,' a source said

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been specially allowed to take part in the first parade lap in July alongside race car driver Lewis Hamilton in order to shoot scenes for his upcoming yet-untitled movie, in which he plays a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rising star. “Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July,” a source said.

Hamilton’s own production company, Dawn Apollo Films, is making the film and the driver, 38, is helping with casting. He previously said, “It’s a cool project [and] spending good time with Brad is pretty epic (sic).” The Joseph Kosinski directorial venture will be released next year. The Babylon actor and the Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker previously attempted to collaborate for a racing movie with Go Like Hell (2013).

The story would have chronicled the rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans. The tale would eventually reach the screen in the 2019 film Le Mans 66, which starred Matt Damon and Christian Bale and was directed by James Mangold. The new project is Pitt’s second big deal with Apple Original Films after the company won the rights to Wolves, a project directed by Jon Watts that also featured George Clooney as two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

