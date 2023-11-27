Breaking News
Bradley Cooper reveals whether he would be interested in doing 'Hangover 4'

27 November,2023
ANI

There's good news and terrible news for fans of 'The Hangover' film franchise.


CNN reported, citing 'New Yorker Radio Hour' podcast that Bradley Cooper discussed whether he would be interested in doing a fourth instalment of the popular Todd Phillips-directed film series about a group of friends who have to deal with the fallout after an extremely wild night of partying.


"I would probably do 'Hangover IV' in an instant," Cooper said on the podcast, adding, "just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would."


Cooper co-starred with Galifianakis and Helms in 'The Hangover in 2009, as well as two sequels in 2011 and 2013. Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong also appeared in the hit comedies.

While Cooper is eager to return for a fourth time, he cautioned fans not to get their expectations up on the podcast.

"I don't think Todd is ever going to do that," Cooper said, referring to Oscar-nominated director Phillips, who is currently wrapping up his next project 'Joker: Folie a Deux.'

Cooper, in addition to his acting credits, is a well-known filmmaker. He is now starring in and directing the new biopic 'Maestro,' which follows the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

