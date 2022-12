Brendan Fraser reveals he starved himself to remain in shape for 'George of the Jungle'

Sandler asked Fraser about what it was like having to get in shape for the comedy film based on the animated 'Tarzan' series. "The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe... George wears a loincloth," Fraser said told Sandler

Brendan Fraser. Pic/AFP

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser recently recalled how he starved himself to remain in shape for the 1997 blockbuster movie 'George of the Jungle'.

According to Fox News, an American news outlet, he made the revelation during an interview segment with his 'Airheads' co-star and comedian Adam Sandler, which was hosted by Variety to discuss the highlights of their careers.

Sandler asked Fraser about what it was like having to get in shape for the comedy film based on the animated 'Tarzan' series. "The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe... George wears a loincloth," Fraser said told Sandler.

Sandler joked that Fraser was so in shape for the role that he made everyone else feel guilty.

"You weren't supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves. Were you oiled up at all during 'George'?" Sandler joked, reported Fox News.

"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates. I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn't remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn't eat that night," Fraser replied.

Fraser received recognition for his acting in a number of high-production blockbuster movies between the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s.

He recently received praise for his performance in the critically acclaimed movie 'The Whale', which was produced by A24, as per Fox News.

