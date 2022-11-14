British singer Harry Styles does gender reveal for pregnant fan at his concert

On Friday, November 11, the 28-year-old pop megastar was headlining a gig at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and revealed to the 17,000-seat arena that mother-to-be Sidney will soon be giving birth to a baby girl

Singer Harry Styles lent a pregnant fan a helping hand to do a gender reveal at his concert.

On Friday, November 11, the 28-year-old pop megastar was headlining a gig at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and revealed to the 17,000-seat arena that mother-to-be Sidney will soon be giving birth to a baby girl, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She's about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I'm sure it's gonna be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world. And it's gonna...Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender-reveal music? I know something you don't know! This is called edging. It's a...girl," he spoke live on stage in a video posted to TikTok.

Early this month, Harry had been forced to pull out of his Los Angeles concert just hours before he was due on stage because of illness, having already postponed the gig scheduled for the night before.

He revealed on his Instagram story: "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible."

"I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me."

In June this year, the "As It Was" hitmaker helped an Italian fan come out as gay at his Wembley Stadium concert. The fan, named Matteo, was holding a sign that read, "From Ono to Wembley, Help me come out," during Harry's two-night stint at the London venue and the former One Direction star declared Matteo "officially gay my boy" as he raised a Pride flag above his head.

He said: "Congratulations Matteo, you are a free man."

