Britney Spears' ex-husband charged with stalking after trying to crash her wedding

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the allegation

Picture courtesy/Britney Spears' Instagram account

Britney Spears' former husband was charged with criminal stalking charges by a US court after he showed up at the pop singer's home in Los Angeles and attempted to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the allegation, as well as misdemeanour counts of trespassing, vandalism, and violence, in Ventura County court.

Alexander was still jailed and appeared in court by video conference. A judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered him to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears for the next three years.

Show full article