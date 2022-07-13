Britney Spears flaunts her curvaceous body as she goes underwater swimming

Soon after Britney dropped the jaw-dropping pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emotions and praised the American singer for her ultra-boldness

Britney Spears. Pic/AFP

American singer and sensation Britney Spears, on Wednesday, dropped some steaming hot pictures from her naked pool day. Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old singer captioned the post, "Keep swimming ... keep swimming" followed by a swimming and a surprised face emoticon.

In the first picture, the 'Toxic' singer, struck a bold pose inside her pool. In the second picture, the singer stunned everyone, as she can be seen posing with her uncovered back to the camera.

Soon after the 'How I roll' signer dropped these jaw-dropping pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emotions and praised the American singer for her ultra-boldness. One of her fans commented, "Is that a mermaid?" followed by heart-eye emoticons. Another fan wrote, "Okay these are absolutely stunning and very artfully done."

The 'Baby one more time' singer recently got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari in a close intimate wedding ceremony. This is not the first time that she shared her bold photos or videos on her socials, the singer recently dropped a topless video on her Instagram, from her honeymoon, in which she could be seen covering her private body parts with her hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Spears released her last album 'Glory Back' in the year 2016, as per reports the Grammy winner is currently working on her new song after six years.

