Breaking News
MLAs should maintain balance between work of people and legislature: CM Fadnavis
Headmaster, class teacher held over rape of student in Nashik
Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works
BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Eknath Shinde
SC notice to Chhota Rajan on CBI plea challenging suspension of life sentence
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Broadway star Tony Roberts dies at 85 due to complications from lung cancer

'Broadway' star Tony Roberts dies at 85 due to complications from lung cancer

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Veteran actor Tony Roberts, best known for his work on Broadway and in films directed by Woody Allen, has passed away at the age of 85

'Broadway' star Tony Roberts dies at 85 due to complications from lung cancer

Tony Roberts. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Broadway' star Tony Roberts dies at 85 due to complications from lung cancer
x
00:00

Actor Tony Roberts, best known for his work on Broadway and in films directed by Woody Allen, has passed away at the age of 85.


The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicole Burley, to The New York Times. The actor died due to complications from lung cancer, according to Variety.


Roberts had a long and successful career in both theater and film. According to Variety, the actor was nominated for two Tony Awards, once for his role in the musical How Now, Dow Jones (1968) and again for Play It Again, Sam (1969), a play written by Woody Allen. He later reprised his role in the film adaptation of Play It Again, Sam in 1972.


Over the years, the actor became a frequent collaborator of Woody Allen, appearing in six of his films, including Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980), and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), where he often played the best friend or advisor to Allen's characters, bringing humor and charm to his performances.

Roberts also had a rich career on Broadway, starring in hit productions like Barefoot in the Park, Don't Drink the Water, Victor/Victoria, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. He appeared in numerous other plays, stepping into successful productions as a replacement actor.

Beyond the stage and screen, Roberts was active in the entertainment industry's organizations and served on the board of directors for the Screen Actors Guild and Actors' Equity Association.

Roberts' last television appearance was in a 2017 adaptation of Dirty Dancing. His career spanned decades, and he remained active in theater and film well into his later years.

In 2016, he published his memoir Do You Know Me?, where he reflected on his career and the frequent recognition he received from audiences who couldn't always place where they had seen him before.

Tony Roberts is survived by his daughter, Nicole. His legacy lives on through his memorable performances and contributions to both theater and film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK