Bruce Willis' family has more bad days than good amid dementia battle

The 'Die Hard' actor, 68, has frontotemporal dementia (FTR), an uncommon form of the disease which causes a deterioration in personality, behaviour, and language

Bruce Willis. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Bruce Willis' family is said to be "soaking up every moment" with him while they still can.

The 'Die Hard' actor, 68, has frontotemporal dementia (FTR), an uncommon form of the disease which causes a deterioration in personality, behavior, and language.

A source told this week's edition of UsWeekly, "Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family even closer together."

"No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they're soaking up every moment they get with him. (Everything) revolves around him, Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him."

Bruce, who is married to model Emma Heming Willis, 45, but has daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore, became a grandfather for the first time when his eldest welcomed daughter Louetta in April and a second insider went on to add that the 'House Bunny' star is keen to make sure the little one is "involved" with him as much as possible, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source said, "Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder (that they) love him. Rumer wants to make sure Louetta knows (Bruce). She wants him to be actively involved in Louetta's life. It's a very special bond."

