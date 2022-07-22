Demi Moore is sexy at 60

Moore added, “When I’m in Idaho, it’s generally overalls all day, every day. That’s as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at a fashion week”

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, who turns 60 on November 11, has said that she is determined to remain “desirable” and “sexy” as she grows older. While discussing her new collection for swimwear brand, she also shared her thoughts on ageing and criticised the idea that women should resign to being old when they reach middle age. She said, “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older. We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.” Moore added, “When I’m in Idaho, it’s generally overalls all day, every day. That’s as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at a fashion week.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever