After 25 years, Bryan Cranston's 'Malcolm In the Middle' to be back with new episodes

Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Famous American sitcom 'Malcolm In the Middle' creator Linwood Boomer will be the writer of the new episodes. The director Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes

Malcolm In The Middle. Picture Courtesy/Bryan Cranstons' Instagram account

One of the most popular comedy shows during the early 2000s, 'Malcolm In The Middle' is finally getting a revival on Disney+, Deadline reported.


The launch is expected to come on the 25th anniversary of the show.


The family comedy will return for a limited, four-episode run on Disney+ with original cast members Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston (also known for the epic Breaking Bad) on board to reprise their roles as Malcolm, and his parents Hal and Lois, respectively.


'Malcolm In the Middle' creator Linwood Boomer will be the writer of the new episodes. The director Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes. 20th Television and New Regency, whose joint venture Regency Television (via Fox TV Studios and Regency Enterprises) was behind the original series, are producing for Disney Branded Entertainment.

Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek are anticipated to be joined by other cast members from the original Malcolm in the Middle, which follows teenage genius Malcolm (Munitz) as he navigates life with his colourful, often problematic family.

The trio will be central to the new episodes, in which Malcolm (Munitz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's turmoil when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) request his presence at their 40th wedding anniversary party, reported Deadline.

In the early 2000s, 'Malcolm in the Middle' was regarded as a single-camera comedy series which paved the way for sit-com shows like 'Arrested Development', 'The Office', '30 Rock' and 'Modern Family'.

As per Deadline, Malcolm gave the network its largest premiere audience since 'The Simpsons', with some 23 million viewers tuning in for its January 2000 debut. The number went up to 26M in Week 2.

The show's look and feel also was embraced by critics, with Malcolm winning back-to-back comedy writing and directing Emmy awards for its first two seasons, including for the pilot.

Over its seven-season run, the series received a total of seven Emmys, a Peabody Award and a Grammy.

