BTS's Jin posts shirtless pictures to flaunt friendship tattoo, J-Hope goes 'holy moly'

Seokjin is the latest member of the group to flaunt his friendship tattoo

Jin/Instagram

BTS star Jin took to Instagram on Sunday morning, to share shirtless pictures flaunting his friendship tattoo. The singer, as part of the group’s pact, got the number 7 inked on his waist. Jin shared the pictures where he is seen posing at a beach.

His group members RM, Suga and J-Hope were quick to react. Since Jin wore nude pants, RM commented. “Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either," he wrote. Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime."

J-Hope wrote, “ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋholy moly !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" While Suga commented, "Why the sudden acceleration?"

Soon, the singer was trending on number 1 across India.

Here's how fans reacted

KIM SEOKJIN YOU WERE SILENT THESE PAST FEW DAYS AND CAME BACK TOPLESS HOLY SHIT YOU'RE DRIVING ME INSANE pic.twitter.com/mqfYnkXdt9 — rieâ· (@sujisbabe) June 26, 2022

SUPER TUNA GONE WILD pic.twitter.com/o9b8tYUoMm — j i c â· ð ìí¬ë°©í¬ (@sugameows) June 26, 2022