Breaking News
MVA firmly with Thackeray in government or opposition: Prithviraj Chavan
Mumbai: Won't arrest actor Ketaki Chitale in FIRs lodged over post against Pawar, Maha govt tells Bombay HC
Mumbai: BMC refuses to collect garbage, Kandivli society members hire private vendor
Community spread of Zika in many states, says NIV study
Gujarat: Court grants remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar to crime branch till July 2
Alia-Ranbir announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTSs Jungkook NCT MONSTA X Enhypen attend Seventeens concert

BTS’s Jungkook, NCT, MONSTA X, Enhypen attend Seventeen's concert

Updated on: 27 June,2022 03:32 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The band also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert

BTS’s Jungkook, NCT, MONSTA X, Enhypen attend Seventeen's concert

Seventeen/Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment


BTS’s Jungkook, NCT, MONSTA X, Enhypen, among others attended Seventeen's concert in Seoul on Sunday. Seventeen catapulted 35,000 fans into a frenzy over two nights on June 25 and 26. The band also greeted their global fans through a livestream of the offline concert. 

The 13-piece act’s ‘Seventeen World Tour [Be the sun] - Seoul’ brought back the quintessential K-pop experience to Gocheok Sky Dome, being the largest offline concert in Korea since the onset of the pandemic, and since the ban on chanting, screaming and standing in concert halls was lifted in April. 




Tightly choreographed performances of 'Hot,' 'March' and 'Hit' led the set featuring 24 songs, followed by unit tracks including 'Moonwalker,' 'Imperfect love,' and 'Back it up.' 'Left & Right,' 'Crush,' 'Darl+ing' and more topped the set, boasting the band’s versatility. For the finale, the K-pop powerhouse staged their iconic hour-long encore with 'Snap Shoot' and 'Very Nice.'


As they wrapped up the show, Seventeen delivered a heartfelt message to the fans who have long awaited their return to the live stage. The team’s producer and vocal unit leader Woozi said, “We woke up with every part of our body aching after the first day. So today, we danced even harder. You are the source of all our energy.” The team’s performance unit leader HOSHI emphasized throughout the 2-day show, “We run at full throttle for this set. We wanted to show everyone what a ‘performance’ is.”

Also Read: 'Crash landing on you' stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy

K-Pop Jungkook hollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK