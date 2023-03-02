Cameron Diaz is literally ‘back in action’

The upcoming Netflix movie marks the actor’s comeback over eight years after Annie

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is in the driving seat for her acting return. She was recently photographed filming scenes for her new Netflix movie, Back In Action, in a speedboat in London. The 50-year-old actor wore a plunging black suit for the night-time scenes, which were filmed on the River Thames and saw the mother-of-one at the helm of the vessel.

Helmed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), the upcoming action-comedy also features her former Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star Jamie Foxx and Glenn Close. This development comes over two years after Diaz — who was last seen on the big screen in 2014 — opened up about a possible return to the movies. Speaking to Naomi Campbell on her No Filter series in October 2020, the movie star said she was open to the idea of acting again one day. “I feel really resolved. I mean, I never say never to anything, first of all, but I feel really resolved,” she told the 52-year-old supermodel. Diaz added, “I haven’t made a movie since 2014. It has been a long time, it has been six or seven years since I made a film. Girl, I am okay with that.”

Diaz stepped back from her film career after three releases in 2014. Besides the Annie remake alongside Foxx, she starred in The Other Woman and Sex Tape and also worked as a producer on the sitcom, Bad Teacher, which was based on her 2011 film of the same name.

In 2015, she married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, and in January 2020, they had announced they had welcomed their daughter Raddix, now three.

