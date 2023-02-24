Camila Cabello boards Chiwetel Ejiofor's next directorial 'Rob Peace'

The film, currently in production, is based on Jeff Hobbs’ bestselling biography ''The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League''. Ejiofor has adapted the script

Singer-actor Camila Cabello has joined the cast of Chiwetel Ejiofor's upcoming feature film ''Rob Peace.'

Ejiofor, who made his directorial debut with 2019's ''The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind' will also feature in the new movie along with Jay Will, Mary J. Blige and Cabello.

The film, currently in production, is based on Jeff Hobbs’ bestselling biography ''The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League.' Ejiofor has adapted the script.

It follows Robert Peace (Will), a young man who grew up in a crime-ridden section of Newark, NJ and later graduated from Yale with degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry earned on scholarship.

Peace led a dual life living in the insular world of academia and as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while at the same time making six figures from the sale of marijuana. He was killed in a drug-related shooting in 2011.

Cabello, who made her acting debut with 2021's ''Cinderella' will play Peace’s fellow Yale student Naya. Blige and Ejiofor will portray his mother and father.

''Rob Peace' is presented by LAMF in association with Hill District Media and Participant, a Sugar Peace production.

Antoine Fuqua, Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, and Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will serve as producers on the project.

