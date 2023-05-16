Johnny Depp starrer 'Jeanne du Barry' was screened at the opening night of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actor walked the red carpet with the director of the film and other cast members.

Johnny Depp at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets a standing ovation as 'Jeanne du Barry' kicks off festival x 00:00

French filmmaker-actress Maiwenn's historical drama 'Jeanne du Barry', starring Johnny Depp as the French king Louis XV, had its world premiere on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival's 76th edition. Depp, alongwith cast members and the film's director, attended the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was spotted posing on the red carpet, dressed in a coat, purple-hued sunglasses and his hair tied back in a ponytail.

The 59-year-old star was greeted with a standing ovation as he entered the theatre. Videos on social media show the actor entering the crowded screening hall, holding the hands of Maiwenn as people clapped.

Earlier, he was greeted by screaming fans on the red carpet as he signed autographs. The Cannes opening marks his return to the spotlight following his explosive trial last year with ex-wife Amber Heard. 'Jeanne du Barry', directed by and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — though his prominent presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

A new social media campaign with the hashtag #CannesYouNot is calling out the Cannes Film Festival for "celebrating abusers for 76 years." The campaign was launched online, days before the festival, by supporters of Amber Heard, reported Variety.

The movie marks Depp's acting comeback after a three-year hiatus following his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard that culminated in a defamation trial won by Depp in December.

Maiwenn's sixth feature, the period movie revolves around the tumultuous relationship of the French king and his lover, Jeanne du Barry (played by Maiwenn), whom he brought into the Versailles Palace to live near him even though she wasn't a noble.

Also read: Cannes 2023: From Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to Rahul Roy's 'Agra', Indian films to be screened at the festival

Louis XV, who was nicknamed "the beloved", ultimately died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. He reigned for 59 years, the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV.

Maiwenn was previously at Cannes in 2011 with 'Polisse', which won the Jury Prize, and in 2015 with 'My King', which earned Emmanuelle Bercot a best actress award. 'Jeanne du Barry' is also expected to play in competition.