Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Updated on: 26 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight

Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP


Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.


After settling his defamation battle against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, the actor opened up in a magazine interview that he is currently residing in a rural English countryside, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old spilled the reasons behind his decision.


"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me," he said.

"I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special."

The 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight.

He added: "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top."

Privacy was another reason for Depp.

Also Read: Documentary on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial set for digital debut

"I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family," he said.

"I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Pointing out that the low-key lifestyle suited him the best, he further said: "I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think."

He went on to say, "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice."

Johnny bought an 850-acre estate in Somerset for 13 million pound ($1,58,95,100) in 2014, as per the Evening Standard. His property, which Somerset Life described as "a great manor house," is a 19th century mansion equipped with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is also surrounded by walled gardens.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

johnny depp hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK