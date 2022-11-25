Johnny Depp not returning for new Pirates franchise

Sources debunk rumours that claim actor will run a test shoot in the UK next year

Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

Actor Johnny Depp is not on board the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie despite report stating otherwise. Sources debunk an earlier report, which said that the actor is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the upcoming sixth instalment of the Disney film series.



Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in five instalments

A UK news outlet floated the rumour of Depp’s alleged return to the franchise, claiming that his name has been spotted on a call sheet for a supposed new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. According to the news outlet, the actor, 59, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February 2023. Insiders told the site that the movie’s current working title is A Day at Sea. “Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, will be the executive producer on the new project,” the source informed. However, some sources informed that the information is false. Disney has not commented on the report of Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Also Read: Documentary on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial set for digital debut

Back in 2020, Disney confirmed it was developing a new female-focused version of Pirates of the Caribbean that would star Margot Robbie. The project would reunite the Suicide Squad star with her Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn writer Christina Hodson. Disney was also developing a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. In an interview, Bruckheimer said that both films remained in development, while Depp, who starred in all five past Pirates instalments, was not involved in any future projects at the moment amid his legal battle with Amber Heard.

