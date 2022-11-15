×
Margot Robbie reveals her female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film has been shelved

Updated on: 15 November,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Washington
According to Variety, Margot made the revelation regarding the movie, which would have been written by her screenwriter Christina Hodson, in a new Vanity Fair cover story

Margot Robbie. Pic/AFP


Oscar nominee Hollywood star Margot Robbie has announced that her female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, which was announced in June 2020, will not be moving forward at Disney. According to Variety, Margot made the revelation regarding the movie, which would have been written by her screenwriter Christina Hodson, in a new Vanity Fair cover story.


As per the outlet, she said, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would've been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it." In the summer of 2020, Variety reported that Robbie's 'Pirates' was in early development at Disney along with a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.



At the time, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five 'Pirates' movies starring Johnny Depp, was attached to both new projects. Variety reported that this year in May during The Sunday Times interview, Bruckheimer said that both films were in development and confirmed that the 'Pirates' franchise's future currently didn't have involvement of Johnny Depp despite rumours suggesting so.

Meanwhile, the previous 'Pirates' movies, all starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed USD 1.5 billion in the USA and USD 3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share, as per Variety.

