Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's 11' prequel

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Margot Robbie will soon be seen in a new "Ocean's Eleven" movie, which was first reported in May and now it looks like Ryan Gosling might be joining the upcoming film.

According to Fox News, a live-action Barbie movie starring both Robbie and Gosling is scheduled for release in 2023, and the two actors may reunite for the upcoming "Ocean's" sequel.

In May, it was announced that Robbie would star in and produce the movie with her husband Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. According to a new report from Punk News, Gosling is in the running for a role in the Warner Bros. movie.

"Known to be an original 'Ocean's Eleven' that is set in Europe in the 1960s," according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being directed by "Bombshell" filmmaker Jay Roach and is scheduled to start filming next spring.

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Angie Dickinson were among the cast members of the original 1960 "Ocean's Eleven" film.

The movie about Danny Ocean and his accomplices robbing Las Vegas casinos was rebooted in 2001 with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in leading roles.

Since then, three additional "Ocean's" movies were released. "Ocean's Twelve" came out in 2004 and "Ocean's Thirteen" came out in 2007, both starring Clooney, Damon and Pitt. "Ocean's 8" then came out in 2018 with female stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.

"Barbie" opens in theatres on July 21, 2023, from Warner Bros.

