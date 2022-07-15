Ryan Gosling to represent the Kens of the world in Barbie

The film, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Gosling alongside Margot Robbie, who is portraying the flagship Mattel missie in the film

A still from the film

Ryan Gosling was just as excited as large swathes of the internet were when he was introduced to what he would look like playing Ken in the upcoming 'Barbie' film.

Also Read: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man' trailer drops marking Dhanush's Hollywood debut

The film, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Gosling alongside Margot Robbie, who is portraying the flagship Mattel missie in the film. The supporting cast includes a deep bench of talent, with America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Michael Cera attached. Sharing the spotlight with so many big names, Gosling jokes that his mission for the film was a matter of on-screen representation. “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. A lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.

Also Read: Ryan Gosling: Was pushed to my limits on movie set

Gotta do it for the Kens,” Gosling said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever