29-year-old daughter of Eminem, Hailie Jade who is pregnant with her first child shared an emotional post on New Year's Eve with her husband Evan McClintock. While wishing her fans a 'Happy New Year', she also shared her excitement for new beginnings in her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the influencer and daughter of Eminem, shared adorable photos in which Evan can be seen holding her baby bump as she stands in front of the Christmas tree.

Hailie donned a white dress and paired it with blue jeans. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a black shirt, reported People.

"Things are going to look so different this time next year & we can't wait Happy New Year everyone!!" she captioned the post.

Before the New Year's Eve post, the Just A Little Shady podcast host gave a peek into her Christmas and 29th birthday celebrations on Instagram on Dec. 25.

In the video, her family sang "Happy Birthday" while she sat in front of their Christmas tree.

The influencer then blew out the candles from the cake that had "29" written over the top.

"Last year in my twenties starts now ," she wrote in her caption, "Oh & of course, Merry Christmas."

Earlier in October, Scott and her podcast co-host Brittany Ednie spoke about her pregnancy and revealed that "people did not know" she was pregnant when she and McClintock got married in May.

"Whenever people were turned around, [Hailie] would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night," Ednie recalled as Scott added that she was "taking one for the team."

Scott and her husband shared that they started working on the nursery for their baby boy on Oct. 28, with Scott saying it was their "most special project yet."

The couple later did a sex reveal for their baby on an episode of Just A Little Shady in November as per People.

