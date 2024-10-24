This news follows her earlier announcement about an injury, Recently, Cardi B also expressed her anger about her ongoing divorce from Offset, calling him “dirty” and “narcissistic”

Cardi B

Cardi B is dealing with another health issue. She had to cancel her performance at ONE Musicfest because of a medical emergency, which has upset and worried her fans. This news follows her earlier announcement about an injury that nearly caused her to lose her pregnancy. Recently, she's also expressed her anger about her ongoing divorce from Offset, calling him “dirty” and “narcissistic.”

Cardi B hospitalized; calls off music performance

On October 23, the WAP singer shared an update on social media about her recent health struggles, which forced her to cancel her performance at ONE Musicfest this weekend. She wrote on her X (Twitter) account, “I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency for the last couple of days, and I won’t be able to perform at ONE Music Fest.”

The rapper expressed her disappointment about missing the show and thanked her fans, the "Bardi Gang," for their understanding. She didn’t go into detail about her health issues but ended her message with, “Thank you for understanding, and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

American rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. The raptress' representative confirmed the same to Page Six. The two got married to each other seven years ago. Cardi B reportedly filed the divorce suit on Wednesday and requested the primary custody of their five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

This is the second time that the hip-hop star has called for divorce from Offset since their marriage in 2017. She had previously filed a divorce in September 2020. Although, it was rumored that Offset was cheating on Cardi B, the latter had said that the cause of the divorce was not cheating.

“I just got tired of f—ing arguing,” she added at the time. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

However, a month after the raptress revealed that they had sorted things out and the case was dismissed in November 2020.

The 'WAP' hitmaker first addressed her split in December and said at the time, she had been hesitant to make the announcement to her fans at first.

It was in December 2023, when Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. She said, "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space."