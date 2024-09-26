Cardi B recently announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset. They are also parents to son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari

Cardi B Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Cardi B accused of having s*x with another man while pregnant with third child, rapper hits back x 00:00

Rapper Cardi B, who welcomed her third child earlier this month, has been accused by her estranged husband Offset of infidelity. A month after filing for divorce, Cardi B hoped on Instagram LIVE and claimed that her ex was threatening to take away all the gifts after she moved on with her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B slams estranged husband Offset on Instagram LIVE

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker said in her video, “You know what I find so crazy? That a guy thinks that they can just buy a bitch. I love me s—t, but you can’t buy me no more, mother f—ker. It’s so crazy that a guy thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey. I find it funny that guys think that they can f—k on anything, but when I start talking to guys, you want to threaten me with taking s—t that I f—king worked my a– off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. You want to take my s—t because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

OFFSET is threatening to take CARDI B for everything she has in COURT & ACCUSES CARDI B of HAVING S*X WHILE PREGNANT now THIS IS HOW U DO A ROLLOUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/Rgca5fp6aH — MR TEA SPILLER (@MSpiller46821) September 26, 2024

Offset commented on her IG LIVE, “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” Cardi then took to X, formerly Twitter, and simply posted, “AND DID !!!!!!”

AND DID !!!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 25, 2024

Cardi B makes stylish comeback at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B made a remarkable return to Paris Fashion Week on September 25, just 18 days after the birth of her third child. The Grammy-winning rapper, who welcomed her daughter with estranged husband Offset on September 7, showcased her fashion prowess at both the Rabanne and Balmain spring 2025 shows.

Cardi B welcomes her third child - a baby girl

Cardi B recently announced the arrival of her third child, a baby girl, weeks after her separation from husband Offset. This announcement followed a challenging period for the rapper. Cardi B had recently disclosed experiencing a "freak accident" that led to temporary paralysis and nearly resulted in a pregnancy loss.

Cardi B and Offset are parents to son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie from previous relationships.