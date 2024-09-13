American rapper Cardi B has welcomed her third child with Offset. The 31-year-old rapper had filed for divorce with Offset over a month ago

Cardi B

Even as divorce proceedings with Offset go on, American rapper Cardi B has welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl. She took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby girl with some pictures of her holding her baby in the hospital. The baby was born on September 7, she revealed.

Sharing multiple pictures from the hospital where they welcomed their third child, Cardi B wrote, "The prettiest lil thing". In one of the pics, a topless Cardi can be seen breastfeeding her baby. Reportedly, despite the divorce proceeding, Offset was by Cardi B's side as she gave birth. She also shared a picture of Offset along with their first two kids sitting by her bedside. In one picture, Offset can be seen holding their newborn.

Cardi, 31, is already mom to son Wave, 3, and daughter Kulture, 6, with Offset, 32.

When Cardi B announced her third pregnancy

The Grammy-winner announced her pregnancy in August by sharing a couple of photos showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

The American rapper and WAP hitmaker penned, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

About Cardi B and Offset's second divorce

American rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. The raptress' representative confirmed the same to Page Six. The two got married to each other seven years ago. Cardi B reportedly filed the divorce suit on Wednesday and requested the primary custody of their five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

This is the second time that the hip-hop star has called for divorce from Offset since their marriage in 2017. She had previously filed a divorce in September 2020. Although, it was rumored that Offset was cheating on Cardi B, the latter had said that the cause of the divorce was not cheating.

“I just got tired of f—ing arguing,” she added at the time. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

However, a month after the raptress revealed that they had sorted things out and the case was dismissed in November 2020.

The 'WAP' hitmaker first addressed her split in December and said at the time, she had been hesitant to make the announcement to her fans at first.

It was in December 2023, when Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. She said, "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space."