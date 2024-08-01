American rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset. This is the second time in seven years, the rapper has filed for divorce

Cardi B and Offset

Listen to this article Cardi B files for divorce from Offset for the second time: Report x 00:00

American rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. The raptress' representative confirmed the same to Page Six. The two got married to each other seven years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B reportedly filed the divorce suit on Wednesday and requested the primary custody of their five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

This is the second time that the hip-hop star has called for divorce from Offset since their marriage in 2017. She had previously filed a divorce in September 2020. Although, it was rumored that Offset was cheating on Cardi B, the latter had said that the cause of the divorce was not cheating.

“I just got tired of f—ing arguing,” she added at the time. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.”

However, a month after the raptress revealed that they had sorted things out and the case was dismissed in November 2020.

The 'WAP' hitmaker first addressed her split in December and said at the time, she had been hesitant to make the announcement to her fans at first.

It was in December 2023, when Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. She said, "I’ve been adapting to my new personal life and it’s just been a little bit difficult. Especially because I have a lot of work to do and everything, but so far so good. I’m not in a bad space but I’m in a very different space."

"From 19 to 22, I was very alone. I just distanced myself from everybody and focused on my work."

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker said that she is once again in "that space" and has "distanced herself from others but is looking forward to making new music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said, "And this time around in life I feel like I’m in that space again. I’ve completely distanced myself from people. I just can’t wait to put out my music and do different stuff."