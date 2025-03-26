Breaking News
Cardi B’s 6 year old daughter ruins her USD 60,000 bag

Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:56 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

The short 14-second clip, later reshared on YouTube, shows the Grammy winner pointing at the middle of the purse

Cardi B. Pic/AFP

American rapper Cardi B is dealing with the loss of a ruined expensive fashion accessory courtesy her kid.
 
In a since-expired Instagram Stories post, the rapper, 32, showed off the aftermath of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, getting a hold of her dark yellow Hermes Kelly bag in exotic crocodile skin worth USD 60,000, reports ‘People’ magazine.


The short 14-second clip, later reshared on YouTube, shows the Grammy winner pointing at the middle of the purse.


"We spent USD 60,000 on this purse", she said. "Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my f****** purse”.


As per ‘People’, the musician then zoomed in, and fans got a closer look at a heart written in black marker on the flop underneath the handle.

"Look..." she says in disbelief one more time before sighing. Luckily, all is not lost. Hermes bags can be brought back to the store and repaired, for a cost, of course.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi B is also a mother to 3-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus, and a daughter born on September 7, 2024, whose name she has not revealed, with estranged husband Offset, 32. She filed for divorce from the rapper in July 2024.

It's no surprise that the mom of three was shocked by what happened to her Hermés bag, as she has an extensive collection that she previously showed off in October. During the video tour, Cardi B shared that she had gotten what appeared to be the same Hermés Kelly bag as well as two Hermes Birkin bags in dark crimson red and gray.

The tour also showed off her closet, which had other luxury purses. Cardi B has also gifted her daughter her own set of luxury gifts, including a USD 830 Versace snowsuit, USD 80,000 worth of jewelry and her own hot-pink Hermes Birkin bag when she turned 2.

