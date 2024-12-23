The 18-year-old cinema had to halt operations during Lebanon's economic crisis of 2019. Then, the massive devastation of Beirut's port blast in 2020 unleashed a shock wave explosion that destroyed the cinema complex

Actor and film producer Cate Blanchett has supported the reopening of the Metropolis Cinema in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is a remarkable achievement, and I extend my congratulations to everyone involved in the opening of the Metropolis Cinema in the heart of Beirut," Blanchett said in a message read at the official opening ceremony in the city's Mar Mikhael district.

"Not only will it be a space where Lebanese cinema can flourish and new voices can emerge, but in these deeply tragic, heartbreaking and bewildering times, this venue in Mar Mikhael stands as a testament to the resilience and cultural revival bringing stories to life and uniting the community," she added.

The 18-year-old cinema had to halt operations during Lebanon's economic crisis of 2019. Then, the massive devastation of Beirut's port blast in 2020 unleashed a shock wave explosion that destroyed the cinema complex in the city's nightlife district, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

More recently, the official reopening of the Metropolis Cinema was postponed from early October to this weekend due to the ongoing conflict between the Israeli and Hezbollah armies in Lebanon. As part of a major cultural centre in Beirut, the new location in Mar Mikhael has two indoor theatres, an outdoor theatre, and a green space with a cafe that is ready to accommodate moviegoers, artists, and film professionals.

Capernaum director Nadine Labaki, who is Lebanese and Canadian, added in her statement read at the official opening, "We all know that we need a space like this more than ever given the current circumstances. What's happening is proof that Lebanon hasn't lose its spirit, and this hall isn't just a movie theatre, it's also a refuge for many dreams, aspirations and ideas. It's wonderful to see that despite everything, there are still people who dare to sow beauty, art and culture," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

