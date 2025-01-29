Home Alone Catherine O’Hara star did not lose her house in the LA wildfires but shared that it was down to sheer “luck” and just wants to help others

Catherine O’Hara. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Catherine O’Hara rescued many of her Schitt’s Creek outfits from LA wildfires x 00:00

Hollywood star Catherine O’Hara shared that she rescued “a lot of” her Schitt’s Creek costumes from the LA wildfires and feels lucky that she didn’t lose her home.

The actor, 70, who plays the role of Moira Rose in the hit sitcom, said, “When I was evacuated two weeks ago, I took a lot of [my costumes] with me. Givenchy boots and this great outfit—a short dress with big, round, silver sequins from when I was babysitting [in the Housewarming episode during season 5]. I was offered a lot of wigs, but I don’t have a set-up to take good care of them, so I only brought [home] the Vivien wig, which was my soap opera character’s wig. That went with me in the evacuation.”

The Home Alone star did not lose her house in the wildfires but shared that it was down to sheer “luck” and just wants to help others. O’Hara, who is married to Bo Welch said, “It didn’t feel right praying for my home to be saved. We were really lucky. The least you can do is feel horrible and try to find ways to help others.”

She had something of a career revival with her role in the sitcom, which initially aired from 2015 until 2020, and said that it was “fun” to have a say in what her character wore on screen. O’Hara is known for her comedy work on Second City Television and Schitt’s Creek. She is known for films such as After Hours (1985), Beetlejuice (1988) and its sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Home Alone (1990) and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992).

