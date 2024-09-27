On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram, and shared a nude and monochromatic picture of herself. Since she shares her birthday with her husband, she asked her followers for gifting ideas

The actor in her birthday suit; (right) Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas

Listen to this article Catherine Zeta-Jones shares picture in her birthday suit as she turns 55 x 00:00

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her 55th birthday, which she shares with filmmaker-husband Michael Douglas.

On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram, and shared a nude and monochromatic picture of herself. Since she shares her birthday with her husband, she asked her followers for gifting ideas.

She wrote, “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas. This is gift option two, golf balls being option one, of course”.

Douglas also took to his Instagram, and wished her, and called the actor as his “birthday sister”. He shared a picture of her, and wrote, “To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart. May your new year be the best.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000, after Douglas’ divorce was finalised. The high-profile ceremony cost an estimated $2 million.

Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, 12 years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They had one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Luker filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as the divorce settlement.

