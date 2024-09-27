Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Catherine Zeta Jones shares picture in her birthday suit as she turns 55

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares picture in her birthday suit as she turns 55

Updated on: 27 September,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram, and shared a nude and monochromatic picture of herself. Since she shares her birthday with her husband, she asked her followers for gifting ideas

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares picture in her birthday suit as she turns 55

The actor in her birthday suit; (right) Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas

Listen to this article
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares picture in her birthday suit as she turns 55
x
00:00

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her 55th birthday, which she shares with filmmaker-husband Michael Douglas. 


On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram, and shared a nude and monochromatic picture of herself. Since she shares her birthday with her husband, she asked her followers for gifting ideas.


She wrote, “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas. This is gift option two, golf balls being option one, of course”.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Douglas also took to his Instagram, and wished her, and called the actor as his “birthday sister”. He shared a picture of her, and wrote, “To my birthday sister, I love you with all my heart. May your new year be the best.”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones married in 2000 and share kids Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21. The couple met during Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on December 31, 1999, and married at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000, after Douglas’ divorce was finalised. The high-profile ceremony cost an estimated $2 million.

Douglas was earlier married to Diandra Luker, 12 years his junior and the daughter of an Austrian diplomat. They had one son, Cameron, born in 1978. In 1995, Luker filed for divorce and was awarded $45 million as the divorce settlement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

catherine zeta-jones michael douglas hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK