Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share pics from their Christmas eve in India, Jackie Shroff comments

Updated on: 25 December,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Wednesday actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently in India and will be celebrating Christmas here. She took to her social media handle to share pics from the celebration

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share pics from their Christmas eve in India, Jackie Shroff comments

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in India

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share pics from their Christmas eve in India, Jackie Shroff comments
'Wednesday' actor Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas are soaking up the winter sun in Southern India. The couple along with their family is currently touring India and celebrating Christmas here. The actor was recently present at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month, where Michael was awarded the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. 


On Sunday, Catherine took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from her trip to India on Christmas eve. In one of the pictures she shared on her feed, Catherine is happily posing with local women of Mahabalipuram who are dressed in colourful sarees. Catherine was seen in a black shirt and white pants. She also wore a hat as a shield from the sunlight.


In the caption, she wrote, "Christmas Eve in India with these beautiful ladies." The actor is currently in Mahabalipuram with her family. Commenting on the post, actor Jackie Shroff said, "Real people real vibes Merry Christmas."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Catherine also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her India tour. In the first picture, she can be seen taking a selfie with her husband and wrote, "Christmas Eve... in India. Chicken Tikka Masala... and this guy." She shared another picture of a woman walking on the road and wrote, "Last minute shopping. India."  She also shared the picture of a temple and wrote "Top of the temple" and tagged her husband and their kids, Carys Zeta Douglas and Dylan Michael Douglas.

Earlier on the red carpet of IFFI in November this year, Catherine had opened up about her love for India and Indian Cinema. “I love the country and the people so very much. I am a big fan of Indian Cinema. My children have grown up watching Om Shanti Om on a loop! Not just once… There are so many great movies that I have been able to watch, not much as I should have but now with streaming and film being crossing so much…"

She had said, "A movie that I love was The Lunchbox. It was one of my favourite movies and it still is one of my favourite movies of all time. It touched me, it was so well acted, so well directed. It was a story that was so fundamentally Indian but it connected to men and women all over the world. It connected to me as a woman. I watched it on an airplane twice! I asked my agent if I could meet him in person and I did and that was really special."

