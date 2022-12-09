Breaking News
Celine Dion opens up about rare health condition as she postpones tour dates

Celine Dion opens up about rare health condition as she postpones tour dates

Updated on: 09 December,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion opens up about rare health condition as she postpones tour dates

Celine Dion. File pic


Singer Celine Dion has opened up over social media that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.


Dion said, "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. Recently I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."



