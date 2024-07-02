Alongside Tatum and Johansson, the ensemble cast includes Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Hash, and Anna Garcia

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson shine in 'Fly Me to the Moon,' says director x 00:00

Director Greg Berlanti has shared insights into the making of his latest romantic dramedy, 'Fly Me to the Moon,' highlighting the unexpected journey from planning a streaming release to a theatrical debut.

Berlanti spoke candidly at a friends and family screening of the film held at San Vicente Bungalows, underscoring the film's unique appeal and the chemistry between its stars, according to Variety.

Initially slated for direct-to-streaming release, Berlanti revealed that audience testing across various states, including California and Texas, prompted a shift in plans.

"Every time, it was very much a resounding response that this was a theatrical movie," Berlanti explained, acknowledging the positive feedback from test screenings, as per Variety.

Produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures, 'Fly Me to the Moon' offers a reimagined take on the Space Race era.

The film stars Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, a former military pilot overseeing Apollo 11's launch, and Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a savvy New York advertising executive tasked with promoting the space program.

Berlanti emphasized the audience's appreciation for the film's originality within a historical fiction framework.

"They were so grateful for an original... story wrapped around that," he noted as per Variety.

Johansson initially approached Berlanti to direct after a previous project fell through, and the chemistry between Tatum and Johansson proved evident from their first read-through.

"They both can have chemistry with a wall, but you don't know until you have them together," Berlanti quipped adding "From the second the read-through was happening, it was instant."

Alongside Tatum and Johansson, the ensemble cast includes Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Hash, and Anna Garcia.

Filming took place primarily in Georgia and on the NASA campus in Florida, contributing to the film's authentic backdrop and setting.

Despite challenges, including working with cats despite his allergies, Berlanti praised the feline actors' intelligence and adaptability on set.

"Of all the animals I've ever worked with, these cats were the smartest and the easiest to deal with," he shared.

'Fly Me to the Moon' is set to premiere in theatres on July 12, promising audiences a blend of historical intrigue, romantic sparks, and unexpected twists.

As Berlanti and the cast gear up for the film's release, anticipation is high for its reception among both critics and viewers alike.

