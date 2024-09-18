Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone reportedly exchanged their wedding vows in Montecito, California, on September 7. Puth has now shared the wedding pictures

In pic: Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are married now! After being engaged to his lady love for about a year, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has finally tied the knot with Brooke Sansone. The couple reportedly exchanged their wedding vows in Montecito, California, on September 7. Now, in an awe-inspiring Instagram post, Puth has finally announced the beautiful news.

Charlie Puth announced wedding with Brooke Sansone

While announcing the news, Puth wrote, "I love you, Brooke…I always have. With you, I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you."

The 'We Don’t Talk Anymore' singer shared a series of intimate photographs from the ceremony, showcasing his custom all-black Bode suit paired with white lace, while Sansone dazzled in a strapless white gown designed by Danielle Frankel.

Brooke Sansone shares her wedding vision

According to Page Six, in an interview, Sansone revealed the couple's vision for their wedding. "I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality," she explained, adding, "I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated." Sansone walked down the aisle to the sounds of a choir performing Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,' and the ceremony was officiated by Puth's best friend. Reflecting on the moment, Sansone described a profound connection with Puth.

"When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie -- it was like time stopped," she said, according to Page Six. Both the bride and groom included the line "It's always been you" in their vows. The couple's romantic history dates back to their shared upbringing in New Jersey.

About Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Following the wedding, Puth was spotted wearing a gold band, fueling speculation that the newlyweds are enjoying a honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy. The couple's engagement was announced on September 5, 2023, with Puth sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.

"I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie," Puth wrote. Their romance became public with a heartfelt Instagram post during Puth's birthday celebrations the previous year.

(Inputs from ANI)