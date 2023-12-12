BTS: Jungkook receives special goodbye from Charlie Puth amid military enlistment, latter says, 'I will see you soon'

BTS Jungkook always has a trick up his sleeve and recently he surprised ARMYs by making a virtual appearance that had the effect of an in-person one during Charlie Puth's TikTok Live stage

BTS Jungkook always has a trick up his sleeve and recently he surprised ARMYs by making a virtual appearance that had the effect of an in-person one during Charlie Puth's TikTok Live stage. This appearance brought out mixed reactions as this was his last performance before heading off for his mandatory military enlistment. Soon after the dynamite performance, the singer took to 'X' to thank Jungkook for his willingness to join. The two pop sensations, BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth had worked together on the hit single 'Left and Right' and have since treasured their friendship together.

BTS Jungkook has always gone on record to talk about his admiration for Charlie Puth. Jungkook's small dream of working with Charlie Puth became his reality when they came together to perform Charlie Puth's hit single 'We Dont Talk Anymore', at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards. Their song 'Left and Right' released last year, solidifying their friendship.

I want to thank Jung Kook for joining us on stage virtually last night. It is a very full circle moment- from discovering his WDTA cover, to performing together in 2018 for the first time, and he wanted his final performance was with me! I feel very lucky and I can’t wait to… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 11, 2023

On December 12, Charlie Puth took to 'X' to share his thoughts saying, "I want to thank Jung Kook for joining us on stage virtually last night. It is a very full circle moment- from discovering his WDTA cover, to performing together in 2018 for the first time, and he wanted his final performance was with me! I feel very lucky and I can’t wait to perform with him again when he is back. Thank you to BTS and the BTS army for all the love and support always. I will see you soon JK"

On December 11, BTS Jungkook went on Weverse Live to engage with his beloved ARMYs one last time before enlistment. Jungkook was sporting a solemn look, which he paired with a grey sweatshirt and a matching cap. Jungkook started by asking if ARMYs have been safe and healthy. The BTS member then became candid and revealed, "Now that it’s the day before, my heart and mind feel a bit iffy. but I need to sleep tonight so I can concentrate tomorrow and stuff too."

BTS Jungkook insisted on comforting ARMYs. "I'll go and come back well or safely." He continued, "Everyone, thank you so much for all of you always cheering for us and supporting us on until now when we're enlisting. Please be and stay healthy and happy."The Golden Maknae appeared to be holding back tears as he spoke to ARMYs about this subject.